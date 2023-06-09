Not only would the Phoenix Suns not be a title contender with James Harden, they would be much better off passing on the star guard altogether — at least according to Kendrick Perkins.

The former pro baller did not mince his words when asked about a potential James Harden-Suns merger.

“If I'm the Suns, I don't even entertain bringing James Harden in on this roster with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant,” Perkins told Stephen A. Smith on First Take on Friday.

“We know that he's a guy that led the league in scoring when he was in H-Town, we saw him make the beautiful transition as a point guard in Philly…He still wasn't happy. That's the reason that him and Doc Rivers really didn't get along. Because he felt like he should have had a bigger role, he felt like the style of play…should have been changed to his liking.”

.@kendrickperkins on if James Harden would make the Suns a title favorite: "If I'm the Suns, I don't even entertain bringing James Harden in on this roster with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. … You can't trust him. … He always wants things his way." pic.twitter.com/9nVD4hVGJM — First Take (@FirstTake) June 9, 2023

“Here's the thing about James Harden…you can't trust him. You never know what he's thinking, you never know how he feels about a coach, how he feels about the offensive system, you never know when it comes down to James. He always wants things his way.”

On top of that, Kendrick Perkins was disgusted by James Harden's Game 7 performance against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals this postseason.

“His Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, horrible. It's one thing to go down swinging, but the fact of the matter is, he quit. He laid down and rolled over like a yoga mat,” he continued.

“If I'm the Phoenix Suns and I see his history…when you look at his postseason, and you look at how things transpired, and how they ended, and then you go back and you watch him after the postseason…do I really want to bring someone in here that I can't trust? Where I don't know what his agenda is? No.”

Perkins concluded that, if he were the Phoenix Suns, he would rather them bring back Chris Paul than try to add Harden to the squad this offseason.