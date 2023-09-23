The Phoenix Suns on Friday revealed their Icon, Association and Statement edition home uniform schedules for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Phoenix's new Icon and Association jerseys feature a classic sunburst design, paying ode to the franchise's jerseys from the 1990s. The team also revealed two of its new courts for this season.

They will bring back their black Statement uniforms from the 2022-23 season and have new City Edition uniforms to be revealed later this year.

The Suns have their season-opener Oct. 28 against the Utah Jazz and will wear the white Association uniform. They will also wear that uniform on Christmas Day against the Dallas Mavericks.

It appears the Suns could wear their yet-to-be revealed City jerseys during their in-season tournament games. Phoenix plays the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers at home Nov. 10 and Nov. 21. The jersey schedules do not include either of those games.

The Suns are expected to have perhaps their best team in franchise history on the floor this season. Phoenix returns superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant and will have three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, who they acquired from the Washington Wizards in June.

It is also expected to return starting center Deandre Ayton. Ayton has been mentioned in a potential trade with the Portland Trail Blazers that could involve starting center Jusuf Nurkic.

Phoenix will have its Media Day Oct. 2 at Footprint Center. The Suns will have their preseason opener Oct. 8 on the road against former coach Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons.

Phoenix's season opener is Oct. 24 against the Golden State Warriors and its former starting point guard, Chris Paul.