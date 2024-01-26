Kendrick Perkins believes that Luka Doncic directed his anger in the wrong direction during Wednesday's blowout loss to the Suns.

On Wednesday evening, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns improved to a solid record of 26-18 on the 2023-24 NBA season with an impressive 132-109 road win over their Western Conference rivals, the Dallas Mavericks. Perhaps a bit surprisingly, Phoenix actually found themselves trailing throughout most of the first half of this one, before Booker singlehandedly reversed the game's fortunes with a scoring tirade in the third quarter.

One notable moment occurred late in the game when Mavs star Luka Doncic requested that a fan who was insulting his weight be ejected from the game. Now, former NBA big man and current ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has a hot take about the incident that is sure to have Suns fans laughing.

“Luka’s frustrations went toward the fan and the reporter but he shoulda saved that energy for D-Book who walked in his crib unannounced, kept his shoes on, laid on the couch and turned the TV on then ordered a 46 piece wing dinner from BWW with Luka’s credit card on Door Dash!” wrote Perkins on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Indeed, Booker did get the best of Doncic on Wednesday evening in Dallas. Of course, the Suns and Mavs have had a rivalry going back to the 2022 playoffs, in which Doncic's Mavs sent the Suns home during one of the biggest blowouts in the history of the NBA Playoffs in Game 7.

Up next for Devin Booker and the Suns is a road game against the Indiana Pacers on January 26.