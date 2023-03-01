The day has come: Kevin Durant is going to make his Phoenix Suns debut. This is the moment Suns fans have been waiting for, and it’s too bad that it will be on the road against the Charlotte Hornets.

With the much-anticipated debut in store, Durant made some comments that should have Suns fans jumping through the roof, according to the Suns official Twitter account:

“It’s great enthusiasm for the game…The energy of the group stands out the most just how enthused everybody is when they come to the gym and that’s refreshing. I was going to the facility everyday so it felt like home.”

Durant has been out since the beginning of January and everyone will finally get a look at the new era of Suns basketball. Stephen A. Smith also said that the Kevin Durant-Devin Booker duo would be better than the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving pairing, and we will see soon enough.

The NBA Trade Deadline flipped the league upside down with Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks and Durant coming to Phoenix, and the title hopes in the desert are legitimate after they have formed somewhat of a super team.

The Suns begin with the Hornets, and they just lost LaMelo Ball for the season due to a fractured ankle. Entering Wednesday’s game, Phoenix sits 4th in the Western Conference and they have every reason to be one of the favorites in the West, especially if things work out with Kevin Durant and this loaded roster.

It begins Wednesday night.