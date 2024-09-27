When the Phoenix Suns signed Tyrus Jones to a one-year, $3.3 million contract during the offseason, they envisioned high expectations for the 10-year point guard. Jones took on his first full-time role during his lone season with the Washington Wizards in 2023-24. Proving himself as a starting point guard, Jones averaged career bests in points (12.0) and assists (7.3), and 1.1 steals per game while starting in every one of his 66 games last season. It was enough to convince Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer to name Jones his starting point guard ahead of training camp during a Q&A, per NBA.com's Steve Aschburner.

Budenholzer spoke to his confidence in Tyrus' point-guard abilities.

“Certainly, we feel like Tyus has established himself as a great starting point guard in our league, and he will be our starter,” Budenholzer confirmed. “When you put him out there with Kevin, Brad, Book, and Nurk [Jusuf Nurkic], we feel like we’ve got a strong starting five. And a really strong bench behind them.”

Mike Budenholzer believes Tyrus Jones is an ideal fit for the Suns'

After the Suns fired former head coach Frank Vogel following their disappointing first-round sweep against All-Star Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix named Mike Budenholzer its new head coach in May. After taking a season off following the Milwaukee Bucks relieving the five-year head coach (2018-23) of its duties at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, Budenholzer steps into a new chapter of his coaching career.

He also believes that Jones' style of play is ideal for leading the Suns' offense.

“Tyus can help us play faster. He’s great with the kick-aheads, he’s great with getting teammates involved in-transition,” Budenholzer added. “But then also in the halfcourt. He’s a guy who has always been a high assists guy, low turnovers. He can get us organized. Everyone talks about how much talent we have. Hopefully he can put them in positions to be their best.”

Budenholzer guided the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 50 years in 2021.