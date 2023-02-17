New Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is not closing the door on possibly spending the remainder of his career in Arizona, but he is not ready to guarantee or commit to it just yet. After all, a lot of things can happen in the NBA, and he knows he said the same thing when he was with the Brooklyn Nets only to end up asking for a trade.

Durant admitted as much in a recent talk with Boardroom TV, emphasizing that while he can’t tell what the future holds, he is at least pretty confident that he can finish his contract with the Suns. The superstar forward signed a four-year, $196 million deal with the Nets in 2021, and he’s on the first year of the said contract this 2022-23 season.

The 34-year-old, however, did say that he can see himself spending his final years in Phoenix if everything works out.

“I’m having a good time in the moment, and I can see myself being here for the rest of my career. But who knows? I said the same thing about Brooklyn,” Durant shared.

To be fair, Kevin Durant would be 37 by the time he finishes his with the Suns. At that point, he could be pondering about retirement. Should he stay for at least a year or two, it’s definitely easy to see him staying in Phoenix, especially if they end up winning a championship or more.

For now, the important thing is he’s happy to be with the Suns and that he’s still at the prime of his career.