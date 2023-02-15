Phoenix Suns fans are patiently waiting for the debut of arguably the biggest trade deadline acquisition in NBA history. Kevin Durant may not be ready to suit up just yet, but his latest workout footage is sure to tease Suns fans just enough.

KD was spotted rocking a Suns tank top while giving assistant coach Jarrett Jack the absolute business on some 1-on-1 action as he works his way back to game action. Look away if you’re a fan of any other West team, but it’s magical footage for the fans in Phoenix:

No photoshop necessary. pic.twitter.com/1aXTILVupJ — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) February 15, 2023

Kevin Durant was initially slated to return before the All-Star break when he first suffered his knee injury in early January. He may look healthy enough to drop a cool 30 points already judging by his mobility in the workout footage, but the Suns are taking extra precaution for their new superstar. With Phoenix firmly in the playoff race and Devin Booker back in the fold, the team is in good shape to keep pace with the rest of the West without KD. It’s during the playoffs that they’ll need him along with a few weeks of game action with his new teammates to build chemistry with one another.

It probably won’t take much to integrate Kevin Durant into the Suns’ offense, though. He’s arguably the most plug-and-play superstar in NBA history given his size, lack off weaknesses, and ability to play on-ball or as a spot-up threat. We saw him prove that when he joined the Golden State Warriors years back. The Suns are banking on the same success to come their way after making their big splash to acquire him.