Suns star Kevin Durant missed the team’s last game against the Grizzlies with a foot injury and is questionable against the Nets.

When Kevin Durant joined forces with Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the Brooklyn Nets, they were expected to become an immediate championship contender. Injuries and continuity issues dashed those hopes and each of them have since been traded. Kevin Durant will return to face the Nets as a member of the Phoenix Suns on Sunday but it’s not yet clear if he will be in uniform as he’s listed as questionable on the Suns injury report as per Kellan Olson of Empire of the Suns.

Kevin Durant (right foot soreness) is questionable for the Suns tomorrow against the Knicks. Yuta Watanabe (left quad contusion) is also questionable. Drew Eubanks (left ankle sprain) is probable. Still no Bradley Beal (low back strain) or Damion Lee (knee surgery). — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) November 25, 2023

Kevin Durant missed the Suns last game agains the Memphis Grizzlies due to a foot injury. He was originally questionable for that game before being ruled out. It was the first game that Durant has missed this season. Prior to that, Durant had been quietly squeaking his name in the MVP conversation.

In the 15 games that Durant had suited up in for the Suns so far, he’d been averaging 31.4 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 53.3 percent shooting from the field, 52.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 89.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Durant’s offensive efficiency is among the highest it’s been and he’s currently leading the NBA in three point percentage. His points per game is the second highest he’s averaged since the 32.0 he put up during his MVP year.

Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were expected to form a Big 3 and transform the Suns into a championship contender. Beal has been limited though this season due to ongoing injury issues.