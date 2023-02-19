Kevin Durant requested a trade off of the Brooklyn Nets over the offseason, and after initially rescinding the request, he ended up getting dealt to the Phoenix Suns prior to the 2023 trade deadline. In the process, Durant left a destroyed superteam to go join another one out in the Western Conference with Phoenix.

Durant has caught a lot of flak for how he has handled his situation with the Nets, particularly when it came to requesting his trade last offseason and trying to force his way off the Nets. Trade requests are generally viewed as detrimental to the league, as they unbalance the scale of power between the player and team. But Durant doesn’t agree with that notion, and recently explained why during All-Star Weekend.

KD believes trade requests are bringing "more excitement" to the NBA. pic.twitter.com/c6UkeekAp2 — ESPN (@espn) February 19, 2023

In a sense, Durant is right. Having star players switch teams consistently means that any team can become good at any time. We have seen this happen to the Suns themselves, as they went from being a bottom-dweller in the West to a Finals contender in a pretty short amount of time over the past few years. But you can also end up on the wrong side of things, which one fan noted on Twitter, drawing a response from Durant.

You’ll be fine, life will continue to move for you and yours — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 19, 2023

There are definitely two sides of the coin in this argument, but for the most part, the NBA has done a good job of toeing the line when it comes to trade requests. There likely won’t continue to be as many trade requests in the near future, which might upset Durant, but it will be interesting to see whether or not any other players follow in KD’s shoes and try to control their own future like he has been able to do for the most part.