Kevin Durant had the basketball world buzzing after his eyebrow-raising debut for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. KD didn’t exactly have an offensive explosion on the evening, although he did manage to score 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in just 27 minutes of action. However, the way Durant and the Suns made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets on the evening has a lot of fans jumping on the Phoenix hype train.

After the game, KD spoke to the press about his first game in a Suns uniform. It was the type of performance Suns fans were hoping for in Durant’s debut, and for his part, the 13-time All-Star is clearly happy to be back on the court:

“It was fun,” Durant said. “I missed playing and this is the highest level of ball in the world. I’m glad I got to get back on the floor today and build towards something.”

You also have to note that this was Kevin Durant’s first game back following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an MCL sprain. KD has been out of action since early January, and it’s just great to see him playing again.

It should only get better from here on out for the Suns as Durant fully acclimatizes himself with his new team. Next up for them is a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, and it seems like KD should be good to go for that one. All eyes will be on Phoenix’s game on Sunday, though, when they battle the Dallas Mavericks. Durant will get to face off against Kyrie Irving for the first time since they parted ways. That should be a good one.