It’s official. The Phoenix Suns have confirmed that they’ve now set a date for Kevin Durant’s highly-anticipated debut. It won’t be as soon as most folks had hoped for, but this is still sure to fire up Suns fans everywhere.

NBA guru Shams Charania first broke the news. According to his report, KD will make his debut next Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets:

“Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are targeting his Suns debut and return to action in next Wednesday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Durant is on cusp of return from MCL sprain that he suffered on Jan. 8,” Charania wrote in his tweet.

There was initially some talk about Kevin Durant potentially making his debut on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This would have been a great narrative considering how KD would have played his first game in a Suns jersey against no less than his former team in OKC. It just wasn’t to be, though, with Phoenix opting to give their new superstar a few more days to recover from his knee injury before letting him take the court.

The new era for the Suns is coming and fans now have a specific date to look forward to. Kevin Durant’s move to Phoenix is expected to make a significant impact not only on his new team but on the rest of the NBA as well. If there’s anyone who has the power to single-handedly change the landscape of the league, there’s no doubt that KD fits that mold.