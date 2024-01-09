Suns forward Kevin Durant issued a message to Grizzlies star Ja Morant after he was officially ruled out for the year with a labrum tear.

Ja Morant is out for the 2023-24 season due to a labral tear in his right shoulder, ending an abbreviated campaign when he was initially suspended for the first 25 games due to conduct detrimental to the league. Morant's injury sparked a reporter to ask Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who suffered a torn Achilles in 2019, about his recovery.

The Suns forward replied after his team's 138-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night.

"Keep putting that work in every day and as players, we've got to come out there with more of a sense of urgency knowing that alright, we just got to be better." Kevin Durant as #Suns 1-3 in last four games after Monday's loss to #Clippers.

“Like I've been saying, regardless of how you feel, (there was) days I didn't want to come into the gym, there's days I was feeling sorry for myself and didn't believe in myself,” Durant said. “But you still gotta go to work and get the rehab in.

“I think Ja has a great mentality, he's been working hard his whole life to get where he is. I'm sure he'll bounce back.”

Durant and the Suns are 19-18. Phoenix lost to the Grizzlies Sunday, 121-115, with Morant out.

Morant appeared in nine games. He averaged 25.1 points and 8.1 assists.

Memphis is 13-23.

