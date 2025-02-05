Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant sent a touching message to Devin Booker, who became the franchise's all-time leading scorer against the Portland Trail Blazers. Booker, who is currently in his tenth season with the organization, has had a remarkable career in the Valley of the Sun. The former Kentucky standout has been a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection.

As the franchise has experienced incredible highs and challenging lows over the past decade, Booker has remained loyal to the Suns. Passing Walter Davis' 15,666 points is a testament to the shooting guard's loyalty and sustained excellence. Kevin Durant, who knows a thing about scoring and longevity, gave a touching shoutout to his teammate via Instagram.

Devin Booker deserves his flowers for what he's done for the Suns

Devin Booker has been one of the most underrated players in the NBA for years. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native has done everything that's been asked of him while consistently putting up elite numbers. For his career, Booker is averaging 26.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.0 assists on high efficiency. And this production has translated to winning.

After a ten-playoff drought, “D-Book” led Phoenix to its first Finals appearance since 1993. Since then, the Suns have consistently been one of the top teams in the West. The franchise eventually made the blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, as it tried to take that championship-level step.

While the “Slim Reaper” has been terrific in Phoenix, this team has struggled to elevate themselves. The Suns lost in the second round with Durant to the Denver Nuggets two years ago and were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round the following year.

Phoenix also made a bold trade for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal during this time. The three-time All-Star has had an uneven tenure with the Suns so far. Now, the team is 25-24 and has some significant decisions to make as the trade deadline looms.

Beal's no-trade clause and overall contract make it extremely difficult to move him. Because of its lack of flexibility and assets, as the organization has looked to trade starting center Jusuf Nurkic, rumors about Kevin Durant's future have stirred.

There's no telling what the Suns will do over the next few days. The one sure thing is that Devin Booker is staying with this franchise. And there's a reason for that. At 28 years old, Booker still has a lot to give to the game, as his best years are potentially in front of him. That is a scary notion for a player who's been great for so long and just broke the franchise's all-time scoring record.