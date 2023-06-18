There's a new Big 3 for the Phoenix Suns, and at this point, the rest of the league better take notice. The Suns have now formed a new superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal after they successfully negotiating a blockbuster trade deal with the Washington Wizards that will see Beal finally take his talents elsewhere.

It's a scary prospect to think about having three of the top scorers in the NBA today teaming up on the same squad. This is exactly what the Suns have achieved with their new Big 3, and at this point, you can't say that Kevin Durant won't be delighted.

An old message from KD heaping praise on Beal has now resurfaced. It's actually not that old, given how Durant came out with his statement in December last year. Clearly, the Suns superstar holds Brad in very high regard:

“I mean, he’s a Hall of Fame, All-Star scorer. Player, sorry. Calling him just a scorer is diminishing who he is,” Durant said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I mean, he’s a Hall of Fame, All-Star scorer. Player, sorry. Calling him just a scorer is diminishing who he is.” Kevin Durant speaking about Bradley Beal back in December 2022 👀 (via @esidery)pic.twitter.com/AUFgUO8WLE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 18, 2023

Kevin Durant obviously feels that Beal is going to be in the Hall of Fame someday because of his scoring prowess. However, KD was quick to pull back on his statement about Beal being a pure scorer because as Durant said, this would be limiting the notion that the three-time All-Star actually brings so much more to the table than just that.

This is exactly what Durant and the Suns are hoping to get from Bradley Beal this coming season. Phoenix has gone all in, and there's no clearer indication that its championship or bust for them in 2023-24.