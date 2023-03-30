With Kevin Durant back in what is a star-studded Phoenix Suns team, expectations are certainly high ahead of the postseason.

It’s even more so the case for Durant — regularly criticized for joining or creating super teams — who is now expected to deliver a first-ever championship for Phoenix.

While the Suns’ depth is questionable, a starting lineup featuring Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton is arguably the best in the league and anything short of a championship will be a disappointment even with KD only joining last month.

As far as how Durant feels about the team and expectations, he feels pretty good and is ready for the challenge. At the same time, he acknowledges there is a “little anxiety” going into each game because of the target on their backs.

“I feel pretty good,” Durant told The Athletic when asked how he felt being on a team with Booker, Paul and Ayton. “I know we gotta bring it every night now. We got to target on our back. So it’s still somewhat … a little anxious, a little anxiety coming into each game. Just because you want to be at your best, and you know everybody is targeting us.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. We all are.”

The Suns certainly had to work hard in their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Despite struggling initially in his return, Durant ended his minute-restricted game with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting 50% from the three-point line.

The Suns — currently the No. 4 seed with a 41-35 record — play the No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets on Friday next.