Kevin Durant wasn’t about to let Shaq get away with this huge Rui Hachimura mistake. The NBA legend slandered the recently acquired Los Angeles Lakers forward, calling him a nobody after the team dealt for him ahead of the trade deadline. Well, Shaq had a change of heart and apologized to Hachimura.

There was just one problem. O’Neal called Hachimura ‘Rudy’, instead of Rui. And Kevin Durant noticed. He had just one word in reply to Shaq’s comical error.

In a reaction that most NBA fans probably shared, Kevin Durant simply tweeted “*Rui”, correcting Shaq for calling Rui Hachimura ‘Rudy.’

It’s not surprising to see Durant jump at an opportunity to correct O’Neal regarding Hachimura.

Most recently, Shaq admitted that he didn’t know who Hachimura was when he was traded to the Lakers, with Kevin Durant responding and acting as if he wasn’t surprised that the NBA legend “doesn’t know ball.”

Shaq then responded by dissing Durant for going bald.

Kevin Durant and Shaq also went back-and-forth on Twitter over his resume of achievements on the court.

So, when the newest member of the Suns saw Shaq making this comical mistake, he wasn’t about to let it slide.

One has to wonder when- and not if- Shaq will respond.

In the meantime, Durant will focus on getting his knee healthy enough to be able to make his debut with the Suns after the blockbuster deal that shipped him out of Brooklyn ahead of the deadline.

One thing is for sure. This won’t be the last time Kevin Durant and Shaquille O’Neal are brought up in the same sentence.