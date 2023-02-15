The Phoenix Suns made it known over the past few months that they were willing to make moves to bolster their championship hopes. They were one of the most prominent suitors of polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving before the Brooklyn Nets shipped him off to the Dallas Mavericks. And then out of nowhere, at midnight of February 9, the Suns pulled off one of the biggest trades in NBA history after swooping in for Kevin Durant.

Durant may be on the mend at the moment due to a knee injury, but fans see the Suns’ coup for one of the greatest small forwards in NBA history as nothing less than a major win, regardless of the draft compensation and assets they had to give up. It’s not quite clear yet when Durant would make his debut for The Valley, but it’s clear that Suns’ fan interest is at an all-time high.

Thus, it’s no surprise that the Suns faithful at Footprint Center burst into applause at the mere sight of Kevin Durant in casual clothes. Durant appeared to hold back a smile from his face as he responded to the fans’ adulation of him with delight, saluting the crowd as he sat on the Suns bench beside TJ Warren.

A standing ovation to welcome @KDTrey5 to the Valley 🫡 pic.twitter.com/13PxpJYUW9 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) February 15, 2023

Durant has been one of the most polarizing NBA players of the past few years. His decision to sign with the Golden State Warriors in 2016 still casts a huge shadow on his global fan perception. To see him bask in the cheers after all the scrutiny he has endured is a lovely sight to see indeed.

Kevin Durant should return to action shortly following the All-Star break as the Suns try to separate themselves from the congested Western Conference playoff picture. Once that happens, a trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul, not to mention the solid play of 2018 first overall pick Deandre Ayton, should put the fear of a higher being into opposing defenses.

Following a dispiriting end to their playoff run in 2022, Suns fans will be hoping that Durant, indeed, is the elusive final piece to their championship puzzle.