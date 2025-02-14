As the beginning portion of the season comes to a close, Kevin Durant showed some love to the two Phoenix Suns G-Leaguers, Collin Gillespie and TyTy Washington Jr. The latter is in his third season and with his third team. On the other hand, Gillespie is in his second season after spending the previous one with the Denver Nuggets.

Following Wednesday's game, Durant had rave reviews about both guards who played increased minutes.

“I loved hooping with them today,” Durant said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin. “Last night, playing with TyTy (Washington Jr), and tonight with Collin (Gillespie). They're dogs, man. They don't care what the moment is, who is on the floor, what gym they're in, they're going to go out there and play ball.”

Both players had nice collegiate careers, with Washington Jr. being a part of John Calipari's Kentucky basketball squad. Gillespie spent his time with Villanova basketball and developed a quality reputation. The Suns rookies brought a sense of fearlessness at the beginning of the year. It's safe to say that has trickled to the G-League players as well.

TyTy Washington has been great for the Valley Suns

Although the Suns' roster is made up of established players, the duo will get some playing time every once in a while. Although they've shown out in the G-League, the NBA opportunity isn't always there. Regardless, the G-League is a great place to start. Washington Jr. is averaging 21.2 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds.

His assist metric places have helped the Valley Suns be a Top 10 offense in scoring and assists. His mix of tough shot-making, slashing, and playmaking have established him as a top guard. Even in the Suns' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, he had some extra time on the floor. Although he didn't hit his shots, the confidence never wavered.

Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer explained more after Tuesday's game about those minutes and what he took away.

“We're continuing to look for combinations and guys that can help us,” Budenholzer said. TyTy's been good in practice, he's been good with our G League team. I'm proud of him, he kept shooting it. That takes something, and I think he's gonna make 'em.”

However, Wednesday's game allowed him to dust off the shaky performance. In the loss, he had 11 points on 40% shooting and knocked down one three-pointer in 26 minutes. Playing a decent amount on Tuesday and bouncing back on a back-to-back set is encouraging.

Collin Gillespie could have the Suns calling

In nine games, Gillespie has been dominant. He missed the beginning of the season due to an ankle fracture, but once he came back, he's been electric. He's averaged 18.7 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game. Funny enough, he had a game where he had 19 points, 18 assists, and 13 rebounds.

That assist total in any basketball game is impressive. It shows how effective the G-League is, but most importantly, it shows that these players can truly play. While the G-League and the NBA are separate beasts, those numbers are encouraging. Gillespie has the awareness and the savvy of a point guard that the Suns could use.

Furthermore, his size could be beneficial for the team going forward. Although Tyus Jones has been key, his size and defensive shortcomings are becoming too much to bear. Gillespie could be that “point guard” that the franchise and the fans have been searching for the entire time.

He explained to AZCentral's Duane Rankin about if he sees Wednesday's run as a catapult towards more minutes.

“I hope so,” Gillespie said. “Everybody always hopes to get more run, get more playing time. I hope so. If it does happen, I'll be ready, I'll be prepared, and if it doesn't, I'll be cheering on my teammates and encouraging them.”

Kevin Durant gives the seal of approval to the Suns G-Leaguers

Having an all-time legend like Durant give a compliment like that is quite extraordinary. After all, Durant broke the 30,000-point mark one night prior. One night later, he's playing the role of leader. That humility and encouragement can truly go a long way for players like Washington Jr. and Gillespie.

Either way, the Suns are 26-28 entering the All-Star break. Budenholzer has thrown a barrage of lineups throughout the past few weeks. Washington Jr. and Gillespie have been a part of those. If their play impacts winning and registers more of that, then they can get an extended run.

However, time will tell if TyTy Washington Jr. and Collin Gillespie will keep this extended playing run. Even if they don't, they'll continue to prove why they deserve a legitimate shot at the main roster.