A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

When Kevin Durant made the big move to the Phoenix Suns, we all knew that they were going to be a force to be reckoned with. Well, six games in, and KD and Co. have lived up to all the hype surrounding this mid-season blockbuster move — and perhaps even more.

In case you missed it, Durant has yet to taste defeat since joining the Suns. A couple of injuries have forced him to miss no less than 16 contests for Phoenix, but in the games that he has suited up, the Suns have kept a stellar undefeated record:

The sample size may be small, but there’s no denying that the Suns are a frightening squad with KD in the mix. The fact that they’ve played just six games with the former league MVP in the lineup also means that the team has yet to fully adjust to having Kevin Durant in the rotation — and vice versa. It’s scary to imagine how the Suns will look once their team chemistry reaches its peak, and I’m pretty sure the rest of the league is thinking about this right about now.

The Suns have four more games remaining on the docket, and apart from a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, the rest of their schedule is stacked. They face off against the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers in back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday, respectively, before closing out their season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. If they are able to keep their record unblemished during this stretch, then surely, the Suns are going to enter the playoffs as the heavy favorites to go all the way this year.