Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has heard his share of criticism during his playing career, but he doesn’t seem to understand why. In Durant’s eyes, he’s messing around on social media (mainly Twitter) just like every other player, but he’s the only one who gets the “sensitive” label from the usage.

So when asked why that is during an interview with FOX Sports, Kevin Durant believes it goes back to the time when he decided to join the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016.

“C’mon, you know what happened. Because I went to the Warriors,” said Durant to FOX Sports. “People still don’t like that part of everything. People want to silence me for some reason. I mean, I can’t pinpoint exactly why.

“But it’s just like I’ve seen it, it’s not just a ‘me’ thing, like, there are a lot of players amongst a lot of sports that interact with their people on Twitter, Instagram, socials, and I don’t hear the ‘sensitive’ rep about them.”

Durant goes more in-depth about being labeled sensitive, even naming a few of those players who are active on the platforms.

“I don’t see this talked about — I see Damian Lillard, I see LeBron [James], I see Draymond [Green], I see lots of great players in our league speak up on social media, but they don’t get that ‘sensitive’ rep,” he said.

On that note, Durant probably makes a point. Social media is used to interact with fans and media more than ever. What he doesn’t mention is no one else has been reported to create burner accounts to clap back on all of the haters.

It’s not like the Suns forward has stopped his social media usage, so it doesn’t sound like he’s concerned about the differing opinions.