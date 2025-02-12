Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant now has more than 30,000 points in his NBA career. Durant may not make the mark of 40,000 before he retires, but he does find it to be an intriguing idea.

“I don't know if I can get there, man, that's what makes LeBron's rise to the top pretty special. He stayed healthy and stayed consistent. So I'm trying to stay consistent and see what happens, man,” Durant said, per Forbes Sports.

Durant's former teammate on Team USA, LeBron James, has more than 40,000 points. James has played since the 2003-4 season in the NBA, and continues to show off why he's one of the best in the game.

James is now at more than 41,000 points in the NBA. That's truly remarkable, by all accounts.

Durant officially has 30,0008 points.

Kevin Durant has put together an outstanding career with the Suns and other teams

Durant has had an illustrious career in his own right. He's won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, and four gold medals with Team USA in the Olympics. He was the Rookie of the Year in the NBA when he joined the league in 2007-8.

Durant is leading the Suns once again at 36 years of age this season. The star is averaging 27 points a game, for the second straight year. The Suns hold a 26-27 record in the Western Conference.

It would be very difficult for Durant to score about 10,000 more points. He would have to score at least 2,000 points a year over the next five seasons. That would take him to 41-years-old.

Durant remains however in the top 10 of all NBA scorers, regardless of how many points he pours in. At the moment, the Suns forward is eighth all-time in scoring. The next person he would pass on the list is Wilt Chamberlain, who finished his career with 31,419 points.

The Suns next play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.