The league moved to a different format for the NBA All-Star Game this season. The inclusion of an All-Star draft was a new addition in recent seasons, but the brand new addition for this season was having the draft take place immediately before the NBA All-Star Game in a bit of a pick-up game format. To avoid a last player picked situation, the NBA made the decision that the players voted in as reserves were going to be selected first while the players voted in as starters would be picked last. Although Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was unable to play in the game due to injury, he gave a hilarious take as to the feeling of being picked last in a game.

“It’s times you play, you wanted to play with the older guys and they wouldn’t let you play,” Durant said. “Everybody heard that story before. You just want to get out there and prove yourself. I mean in this setting. . .that’s like the brokest millionaire getting picked.”

As one of the absolute best players in the world, Kevin Durant probably doesn’t have many times in his life where he was picked last in a pickup game. On the season, Durant has been averaging 29.7 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists with shooting splits of 55.9 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from the three-point line and 93.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was the last pick of the reserves with Lauri Markkanen being the last pick of the starters.