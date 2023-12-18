The Suns filled all three of their two-way contract slots by adding French guard and former Charlotte Hornets player Theo Maledon.

The Phoenix Suns signed guard Theo Maledon, who previously was with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2020-2022) and most recently the Charlotte Hornets (2022-2024) behind starter and 2022 All-Star LaMeblo Ball, to the team's final two-way contract.

Phoenix has guard and local prospect Saben Lee and center Udoka Azubuike on two-way deals. The Suns' roster, which has no players on Exhibition 10 deals, is at 18 players.

“Yeah, he is a really interesting prospect,” Suns coach Frank Vogel said pregame. “He is young, [22]. Has a really good floor game from a point guard standpoint, is an improved shooter, has good size, and someone that has been on our front office’s radar for some time. We saw he is being waived and someone that we wanted to get into our system and see how he is with us.”

Maledon, who this season averaged 4.2 points and 2.2 assists in 13 games with the Hornets this year, is expected to be with Lee and compete at practice.

The Suns announced Maledon's addition following a right ankle injury Friday to guard Bradley Beal, who is out reportedly for the next three weeks.

Maledon, who previously played for LNB Pro A (France) team ASVEL and was the league's Best Young Player and a champion in 2019, was picked by with the 34th pick in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Suns have lost four of five and six of eight. Phoenix is looking to get back on track and needs to without Beal, who has played only six of 24 games and is out for another extended period.