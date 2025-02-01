During the Phoenix Suns’ 130-105 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, Kevin Durant was seen engaging in a brief but fiery exchange with Hall of Famer Gary Payton Sr., who was in attendance at Chase Center to support his son, Warriors guard Gary Payton II. The exchange quickly gained attention after a courtside video capturing their back-and-forth surfaced on Instagram from user abzzzzzzzz, revealing the full contents of their trash-talk.

Durant initiated the exchange with a bold claim.

“If you up here, I’m at the ceiling.”

Payton Sr. quickly fired back.

“I’m on the roof!”

Durant then responded with a smirk.

“By the time you was my age, you was the eighth man on the bench.”

Kevin Durant, Gary Payton Sr. trade barbs during Suns' dominant win over Warriors

Fans reacted to the heated exchange between Kevin Durant and Gary Payton Sr., as Payton, widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive guards in NBA history, traded words with one of the league’s most prolific scorers. Known for his relentless trash-talking during his playing career, Payton did not back down from the back-and-forth with the two-time NBA champion.

Durant finished the night with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block, helping Phoenix improve to a 25-22 record. The win moved the Suns into the eighth seed in the Western Conference standings as they continue their four-game road trip.

Phoenix will now prepare for back-to-back matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers (19-29) on Saturday and Monday. The Suns hold a 2-0 advantage in the season series, including a 116-109 victory in December, when Durant contributed 20 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Portland, however, has shown signs of improvement, winning six of its last eight games behind strong performances from their young core.

Meanwhile, the Warriors fell to 24-24 with the loss, dropping to 11th place in the West. Golden State continues to battle for positioning in the crowded playoff race as they search for consistency in a competitive conference.