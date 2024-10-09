The Connecticut Sun have their backs against the wall in Game 5 of their WNBA Playoff Semi-finals versus the Minnesota Lynx. The Sun found themselves down by 20 points with roughly three minutes left in the second quarter. However, the team's woes worsened when Marina Mabrey was hit with an injury scare.

Mabrey tweaked her ankle during a late second-quarter play and exited to the locker room, per Underdog WNBA on X (formerly Twitter).

Thankfully, the injury was not too serious, and Marina Mabrey was able to return to the game. Hopefully, the issue will not linger. By halftime, Mabrey amassed eight points in 12 minutes of play.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.