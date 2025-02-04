The NBA trade deadline is just a couple days away, and there have been some rumors about Devin Booker potentially being involved in a trade. Booker is having another impressive season, but the Suns haven't been anything special this season as they are currently 25-23 and in eighth place in the Western Conference. Trading Booker wouldn't come as a shock, but owner Mat Ishbia seemed to shut the rumors down after Booker became the Suns' all-time leading scorer.

“Congrats @DevinBook for becoming the all-time leading scorer for the @Suns! So proud of all your success on and off the court in PHX and excited to see you continue to do amazing things here for years to come,” Mat Ishbia said in a post.

Mat Ishbia noted that he is excited to see what Devin Booker accomplishes in the future with the Suns, so it doesn't sound like he is going anywhere.

Booker hit the big milestone on Monday night as the Suns took on the Portland Trail Blazers. Booker once again had a huge game as he finished with over 30 points for the third game in a row. Booker has been on fire lately.

Because of the trade rumors, it looked like Booker could play for a team that wasn't the Suns for the first time in his career. He was drafted back in 2015 as the Suns used the 13th overall pick to select him, and he has been a star ever since.

Booker's rookie season is the only one in which he didn't average at least 20 points per game. He has now averaged over 25 PPG in each of the last six seasons. So far this year, he is averaging 25.9 PPG.

When the Suns got Kevin Durant to come to Phoenix to team up with Booker, it seemed like the sky was the limit for this team. Things haven't panned out yet, and that is why people think that the Suns might want to make some big trades ahead of the deadline. As long as they have these two stars, however, anything can happen down the road as this team is hard to beat when they are both healthy and playing their best.