Published November 30, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

As December approaches, the Phoenix Suns have a 14-6 record, the best in the Western Conference. Despite an injury to Chris Paul and an offseason full of turmoil — from the Robert Sarver investigation to the Deandre Ayton contract situation to Jae Crowder taking a leave of absence from the team — Devin Booker and the squad are thriving so far this season.

Booker told Sam Amick of The Athletic that all the offseason drama wasn’t enough to shake him or the team. He explained that, even with the Sarver situation, the Suns kept their discussions within the team and stayed ready for the season.

“I don’t think it’s fair to think that that would come in between what we have going on in this locker room. There’s too many level-headed guys,” Devin Booker said, via The Athletic. “We have too many conversations that we keep in house between the team. Like, we have a lot of educated people on this team. We’re pretty close, and we talk about everything. Our group chat is going. And we keep everything in (house) and talk about it here. And, you know, a decision was made (regarding Sarver), so there’s really nothing else we can do or say about it. Media day was tough, and that was it.”

Booker and Ayton are leading the way for the Suns. The former averages 27.9 points, 5.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game while the ladder is posting per-game averages of 16.3 points and 9.6 rebounds. Mikal Brides is also stepping up, averaging 16.1 points per game, as well as Cameron Payne, Cam Johnson, Torrey Craig and Damion Lee.

With Paul making progress with his heel injury rehab, the Suns should continue to roll. They have to prove they are a true contender after last season’s playoff humiliation but they have the talent and resiliency to do so.