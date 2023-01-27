You know that there’s always a bit of animosity whenever the Phoenix Suns battle the Dallas Mavericks. There just always seems to be something extra when these two Western Conference contenders go at it on the court.

This was on full display yet again on Thursday night with Suns stud Mikal Bridges getting himself whistled for a technical foul after hitting the Mavs bench with a bang-bang celebration right after hitting a 3-pointer. It was a savage celly, and it’s no surprise that Bridges got T’d up for his antics:

After burying the corner trey, Mikal Bridges got hit with a technical foul for taunting the Mavs bench 😳pic.twitter.com/bSqm8QTRei — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 27, 2023

Given how Bridges hit the corner trey right in front of the Mavs bench, there’s little doubt that the Dallas players may have said something to him as he was taking his shot. The moment he drained the triple, Bridges just had to clap back by shooting them with his finger gun. Unfortunately for him, the referees just weren’t going to let this slide.

A lot was riding for both teams in this one, with the Suns looking to build on their four-game winning streak. The Mavs, on the other hand, have been reeling of late, having lost seven out of their last 10 games. Dallas lost Luka Doncic early in the game too due to a left ankle injury, and it remains to be seen if this knock will keep the Mavs star sidelined for an extended period.

In the end, it was the Mavs who escaped with a 99-95 victory in yet another unsurprisingly thrilling encounter.