Legends come and go in the NBA, but Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer has always been fascinated with Hubie Brown. The latter spent 15 seasons as a head coach in the NBA/ABA. He brought a certain knowledge, wisdom, and clarity to basketball that many haven't seen.

As Brown broadcasted his final game on Sunday, he called it a remarkable career. Budenholzer explained more via AZCentral's Dana Scott about the fundamental details that made Brown legendary.

“His attention to detail, understanding the game at a high level, the pregame conversations with him about that day’s game, the questions he would ask — the statistical and analytical questions,” Budenholzer said. “Just being around him, you always learn and grow.”

Budenholzer's sentiment runs large with a majority of the current NBA, as well as past NBA players. Countless stories have been shared about Brown as a head coach. From a near altercation with Gary Payton Sr. after a game to interacting with referees, there have been plenty of funny moments.

Still, it doesn't take away from Brown's acumen. He conveyed the game in an easy-to-understand format. Not to mention, he laid out these principles when broadcasting a game.

Never underestimate the IQ of the viewer. Never use the language of love with the audience. Make sure that you give them context so that they improve their game.

Suns' Mike Budenholzer appreciates Hubie Brown

It wasn't only Budenholzer who gave his appreciation to the former head coach. Colleagues like Mike Tirico took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their adoration. Not to mention, throughout the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers games, Brown had some unique moments.

Players were constantly coming to the broadcasting table and thanking Brown. Even younger players who didn't have the opportunity to be near Brown shared that gratitude. For instance, Paolo Banchero never had a chance to have Brown call a game. Still, that didn't stop him from showing love to the broadcaster.

Guys like LeBron James called Brown the ‘GOAT' with roughly a week before his final game. At the end of the day, the game is in a better place thanks to Brown's efforts. He called a barrage of NBA games and always gave quality insight that everyone could understand.

As a former head coach, he can articulate things easily. Even for being 91 years old, he's as sharp as a tack. This new wave of NBA basketball will be without the legendary broadcaster. Regardless of his absence, Budenholzer will always remember the standard Brown set for delivering insightful and thought-provoking analysis.