Over the past 24 hours, the Phoenix Suns have had reports of a toxic locker room. However, head coach Mike Budenholzer wasn't buying any of it. Although the initial report came from ESPN, Suns players refuted the toxic locker room environment. Some of it was because of trade rumors involving Kevin Durant.

Some of the other reasons are unknown.

Either way, it's been a talking point as soon as Phoenix touched down in its home state. Budenholzer spoke to reporters before Friday's game and shot down the rumors immediately.

“Not true,” Budenholzer said. “Making it through a season and all the things that come with that are never easy. It's not like this has been a perfect or easy ride. But I think the guys' commitment to each other and willingness to learn and grow is good.”

It's been a rough January for the Suns. Although they compiled a nice record, it came with a fair share of unwarranted media attention. For starters, the team benched Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic at the beginning of the New Year. Since then, Beal has been the ultimate teammate.

He's even helped rookie Ryan Dunn adjust to the starting role. However, the former Phoenix center didn't take it too kindly. For instance, Nurkic said that there was no relationship with Budenholzer. While the latter dismissed it, Nurkic's claims could be legitimate, after he was traded.

Mike Budenholzer negates Suns' toxic locker room rumors

Winning cures many things, and when a team isn't winning, they'll feel the brunt end of it. For instance, these rumors are among the first surrounding the locker room. Even with the respective Beal and Nurkic benchings, there weren't many questions when those events transpired.

Now with a near-Kevin Durant trade, the tension could be heightened even more. That said, plenty of things happen during an NBA season that some don't think about. Lineup changes, minute changes, role changes, and are among some of those. However, the moves the Suns have made this season have been more extreme.

Benching a $50 million player isn't a good look. Simultaneously, throwing Beal's name in trade discussions while he has a no-trade clause isn't riveting. Not to mention, he made it clear that he wanted to stay in Phoenix. Furthermore, going back to Nurkic, it was a done deal.

Once the Suns swapped Josh Okogie for Nick Richards, that was the straw that broke the camel's back. After suffering multiple DNPs, Nurkic was finally traded. The saga ends but even with professionals, it might take its toll on the players. With 32 games left, there might not be time to process what transpired.

Either way, the playoffs are the current goal for the Suns. They'll hope to keep that camaraderie alive, despite the recent rumors.