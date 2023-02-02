After shaking off some of their previous struggles to win six out of seven games, the Phoenix Suns took a tumble against the Atlanta Hawks, losing 132-100. Cam Johnson was one of many Suns to have a bad game, though playing just 15 minutes perhaps had something to do with it.

Suns head coach Monty Williams is trying to get Johnson back on track but he admitted that his approach to it did not help, according to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. He had Johnson, who had recently come back after knee surgery, to be eased into things but knows that it compromised his ability to help the team.

Bourguet writes that Williams said after the game that “they’re trying to be better about managing his minutes after pushing him a bit too much in his first few games back, but Monty felt he hurt Cam’s ability to get in a rhythm with that approach tonight.”

Johnson said that he knows that there will be “peaks and valleys” as he works his way back and wasn’t hiding his frustrations. The Suns are dealing with a lot right now — they are looking to navigate the Jae Crowder trade situation while trying to get back to their winning ways for good.

While the Suns did get stomped by the Hawks, they did receive some good news. Devin Booker finally got a tentative return date after missing each Phoenix game since Christmas. Getting their All-Star back will go a long way to correcting their course.