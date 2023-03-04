Kevin Durant has played in just two games for the Phoenix Suns following the blockbuster trade that brought him to the Valley. Before that, Durant missed the past 20 games due to a knee injury he suffered back when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets. Thus, it makes sense that the Suns could choose to err on the side of caution when it comes to keeping Durant healthy, especially with the postseason only a month away.

Nevertheless, it seems like Durant will be available for the Suns’ all too important clash against the Dallas Mavericks early on Sunday. Per Duane Rankin of AZ Central, head coach Monty Williams revealed after the Suns’ 125-104 victory over the Chicago Bulls on the road that he doesn’t expect that anything would prevent their newest superstar from suiting up for their tilt against the Mavs.

That Suns-Mavs matchup will be full of interesting subplots; not only will they renew their budding rivalry that stemmed from their 2022 playoff battle, it will also be the first time that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the duo the Nets signed in 2019 in hopes of winning a championship, will face off while wearing their new digs.

This upcoming contest should be a high-scoring affair; per StatMuse, the Mavs have a 122.7 defensive rating since the February 9 trade deadline. In addition, the likes of Durant, Irving, Luka Doncic, and Devin Booker are impossible to defend, so points should come in bunches from all sides.

Kevin Durant is coming off a 20-point, nine-rebound, and six-assist effort against the Bulls; once again, it was Devin Booker who led the way for the Suns, similar to Durant’s Phoenix debut on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Durant’s presence seems to have unlocked a higher floor for the Suns shooting guard. Booker followed up his 37-point night against the Hornets with a 35-point effort against the Bulls.

After appearing to have a minutes limit on Wednesday night, Durant breached the 30-point mark on Friday, playing 31 points in their 21-point victory. Going forward, it doesn’t seem like Durant’s knee injury will be bothering him any longer. Suns fans will be hoping that that truly is the case.