Monty Williams, James Jones break silence on Robert Sarver selling team amid scandal

With training camp starting on Tuesday, all the attention is on the Phoenix Suns, but not for the right reasons. Owner Robert Sarver has been suspended for a year and fined $10 million for racial comments and sexual misconduct and after all the backlash, it appears he’s going to sell the team.

On Monday, both GM James Jones and head coach Monty Williams spoke out on the situation. Via Marc Spears and Gerald Bourguet:

Via Marc Spears and Gerald Bourguet:

Suns GM James Jones says he had not talked to Robert Sarver since the report came out and is prohibited to do so. Jones added that he never heard Sarver say the "N-word" and doesn't like it being said by anyone. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 26, 2022



Monty Williams on the Robert Sarver findings: "It was a bit of shock." Mentioned thinking of how it would affect the team, community, his kids, but obviously feeling for the victims. Called it a range of emotions and disbelief — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) September 26, 2022

Robert Sarver did something that is absolutely inexcusable and it’s only right that he puts the franchise up for sale. The worst part is he tried to turn the tables and blame cancel culture for not forgiving him.

Phoenix will be much better off with a new owner with different beliefs. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has already shown an interest in buying the Suns. For now, though, they’re just worried about getting on the court and doing work. After a disappointing second-round exit last season, Williams’ squad will be poised to show out and make a hopeful Finals run in 2023. This ownership drama is just a distraction they don’t need.