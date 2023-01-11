The Phoenix Suns were given little chance by many to come away with a win in the Bay Area Tuesday night against the reigning NBA champions. After all, the Suns’ roster looked like an infirmary with all the banged-up bodies on it. But against all odds, the Suns pulled off a stunning 125-113 upset victory over the Warriors.

Suns head coach Monty Williams could not have been prouder of the resiliency of his team to end a six-game losing skid.

“It speaks to playing with confidence and just playing with force. I think if you play hard and play with confidence, you give yourself a shot.”

The Suns played the Warriors without practically all their big guns. Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton were all out. Fortunately for Phoenix, Mikal Bridges seemingly woke up on the right side of the bed, as he dropped 26 points with nine rebounds and five assists plus three blocks in 41 minutes of play versus the Warriors. But the Suns wouldn’t have won that game on just a massive performance from Bridges. Dario Saric, Torey Craig, and Duan Washington Jr. each scored at least 12 points, with Washington supplying 21 with five 3-pointers. Damion Lee came off the bench and torched his former team for 22 points.

The Suns’ defense also got it together, holding the Warriors down to just 38.5 percent shooting from the floor to spoil the return of Stephen Curry from a long layoff due to injury.

Phoenix will have another tough challenge ahead, with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets waiting for the Suns in Mile High City for Thursday’s meeting.