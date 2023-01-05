By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The tailspin continues for the Phoenix Suns. After losing Wednesday night on the road to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 90-88, the Suns are now on a four-game losing streak. The Suns were so close to putting a stop to their skid but were doomed by Evan Mobley’s game-winner.

Suns head coach Monty Williams was left to rue the shortcomings of his team in the loss to the Cavs but also subtly wondered what could have been if only Phoenix got more favorable calls from the refs (via Duane Rankin of AZ Central).

“We played in the paint against a physical team. We only got 18 free throws. Again we’ve just got to keep going. I don’t know what else to tell our guys in that regard. We out-rebounded them. We had more assists. You look at the stat sheet, that’s a game we should’ve won.”

Both the Suns and the Cavs shot terribly in the game. Phoenix made only 39.5 percent of their attempts from the floor, while Cleveland connected on just 39.0 percent of their field-goal attempts, but the Suns had the better overall numbers. Had there been a few more fouls called on the Cavs, Phoenix could have mustered enough makes from the charity stripe to come away with a win. Given the close result of the contest, the Suns could have emerged victorious if they were given at least a little bit more chances from the foul line.

However, the 18 free-throw attempts by the Suns were more than their season average. The Suns entered the game just 28th in the league with 16.3 free-throw attempts per game and also own one of the lowest free-throw rates in the NBA.