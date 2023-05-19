Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Former Phoenix Suns guard Mikal Bridges has found a new home for himself with the Brooklyn Nets. However, he makes sure to keep in touch with his former Suns teammates, especially Jock Landale. On Thursday, the two ignited an impromptu Twitter beef that is par for the course for their hilarious relationship.

He’s cool as a player just don’t try being like @mikal_bridges as a person.. he’s garbage 🗑️ https://t.co/9V2GuFRLkt — Jock Landale (@LandaleJock) May 19, 2023

Do i know you ???? https://t.co/sHKtjQx1IY — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) May 19, 2023

😭😭😭😭😭😭 dont pull this card u mf — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) May 19, 2023

The two went back and forth after Landale took it upon himself to shout out Bridges for being a good player, but a ‘garbage’ person. Bridges responded by pretending he didn’t know Landale, and the rest of the Twitter conversation went as expected. It is highly likely that the two got a kick out of it between themselves and out of the public sphere.

While Landale is not as big of a name, Bridges introduced himself into the national spotlight with some big performances in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. He and the Brooklyn Nets were swiftly knocked out by the Philadelphia 76ers, but he gave Nets faithful plenty to look forward to for next season.

In terms of Landale, he notched some solid minutes in the postseason for the Phoenix Suns, although was not that big of a factor. The Suns in general were a bit of disappointment in their performance against the Denver Nuggets, and are undoubtedly going to see major changes up and down the roster after firing head coach Monty Williams.

Although both players saw their seasons come to a close earlier than they would have hoped, they are clearly still able to find levity in their day-to-day life. Expect to see some more banter between Mikal Bridges and Jock Landale in the not so distant future.