For many, social media is a cesspool and represents the worst of modern society. Others use it as their primary source of news. But then there are those rabid sports fans who scour every thread and old post to piece together a puzzle. Not just any puzzle, though- a prophetic one that held the answers of the future all along. Phoenix Suns fans have just discovered the cave drawing that foretold the fate of their now ex-point guard.

“CHRIS PAUL YOU ARE A WIZARD,” the team's official Twitter account said in early 2022. So let it be written; so let it be done. With Paul now headed to the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster Father's Day trade that sent Bradley Beal to the Suns, fans are naturally going to go wild over such a coincidental breadcrumb like this old tweet.



CHRIS PAUL YOU ARE A WIZARD. pic.twitter.com/7uooJFalT0 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 2, 2022

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In what is sure to be a bittersweet departure for fans, some levity should make it easier to say goodbye to the player who helped elevate the franchise back into title contention. A split with Phoenix was inevitable, but the Suns would never be in the position to trade for Beal and Kevin Durant without Paul's huge impact. The elite facilitator helped unlock the superstar potential of Devin Booker and was a top option on a team that went all the way to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Chris Paul declined this past season and was sidelined most of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets with a groin strain. Despite all of the success, a fresh start might be necessary for both.

And so he becomes a Wizard, just as the organization apparently intended. Though, that 2022 tweet might not carry much amusement in a couple days if Washington moves Paul as expected.

