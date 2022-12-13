By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans are emerging as one of the new rivalries in the NBA at the moment. This is thanks in large part to Zion Williamson throwing down a massive 360 dunk in the dying seconds of their 128-117 win over the Suns on Friday.

These two teams faced off again in another intended battle on Sunday, with the Pelicans once again emerging victorious with a final score of 129-124. There was one particular controversial moment in the game, though, when a Suns broadcaster accused New Orleans of utilizing fake boos.

Chris Paul, who spent a few years with the Pelicans a while back, did not receive a very warm welcome from the home fans in New Orleans. The point god was showered by some massive boos by the crowd, which prompted a rather incriminating conspiracy theory from Suns commentator Eddie Johnson:

“I think I have a little tech in me,” said Johnson (h/t Larry Brown Sports). “They are booing, but they got a machine in here that kinda echoes the boos, okay? Trust me, this crowd is not as loud as it seems.

“They’re loud, I’ll give them their respect. But they got a machine in here that’s really working wonders, man. I’ll tell you that right now ’cause I’m looking at people’s mouths, and they’re not saying anything. But yet, it’s a lot of boos.”

Eddie Johnson wasn't buying all the boos for Chris Paul in NOLA pic.twitter.com/BFqFHUiWbf — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) December 12, 2022

Johnson clearly doesn’t believe that the Pelicans fans are as loud as how they seem on the broadcast. He was in the arena during the game, and he’s now accusing the Pelicans of using some sort of machine to make their crowd sound louder than it actually is.

For what it’s worth, these two teams face off again on Saturday. This time around, it’s going to be in Phoenix, so Suns fans will get a chance to prove to the Pelicans how it’s actually done — without any fake noise.