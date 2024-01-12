ESPN NBA insider Michael Wilbon is not a fan of what he's seen from the Phoenix Suns so far on the 2023-24 season.

Although there have been flashes of greatness, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have yet to fully put things together so far on the young 2023-24 NBA season. The Suns have dealt with several injuries this year to their star trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, but even with those three in the lineup, Phoenix has struggled to put together wins consistently, currently sitting with a mediocre record of 19-18.

Recently, NBA insider Michael Wilbon took to ESPN's NBA Today to express his frustration at the Suns' struggles so far this year.

“If you watch the Suns, God knows as much as I do, you just sit there and you say, ‘when are they going to start playing?” said Wilbon. “It's like they're in the preseason and they think, ‘OK, we got time, we'll get it together.' No. It needs to be together, and there's no hint. They have so many turnovers down the stretch, talking about their play in the fourth quarter. Just mindless turnovers as if there's no purpose. This is the problem when you slap together a team.”

Turnovers have indeed been an Achilles heel for the Suns as they struggle to put together consistent winning basketball so far this year. Pheonix had to sacrifice quite a bit of depth in their acquisitions of Durant and Beal over the last year, and it appears that lack of continuity is rearing its ugly head thus far this season.

The Suns next take the floor against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 11.