The Phoenix Suns have revealed their tribute plan for former radio broadcaster Al McCoy for the home opener on Saturday. Before their game against the Dallas Mavericks, the area will hold a moment of silence for McCoy, according to AZCentral’s Duane Rankin.



Wearing the “Al” patch on Phoenix’s jerseys is another way the team can honor the legendary broadcaster. Although he hasn’t been with the Suns physically, his presence looms large. Booker spoke before Friday’s game and reminisced on his late friend before the anticipated celebration.



“It’s an honor,” Booker said “It’s a special year in that way. The first year without him. There’s no way to feel his spirit, but I know it would make him happy if the (Phoenix) Suns won some basketball games.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver had a heartfelt message about McCoy’s passing. He left a lasting impression on the city of Phoenix, as well as the entire basketball world. So far, the Suns won their only game, 116-113 in overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers in the new Intuit Dome. McCoy would’ve been proud of the way Phoenix kept in the game despite numerous runs from the Clippers.

Al McCoy’s legacy will be enshrined by the Suns

Rankin also said, “Around 500 people attended a private funeral service for Mr. McCoy last Sunday at Unity of Phoenix Spiritual Center with Reverend Richard Maraj as the officiant.” The McCoy family provided AZCentral and Rankin with a statement about the private and wanting to respect Al’s wishes.

“Al was—and will always be—a big part of our lives. We’re so grateful for the role he played in our family and the profound impact he had on everyone who knew him. In keeping with his wishes, we honored him with a small, private service surrounded by family and a few close friends. What a guy—and what an amazing legacy he leaves behind. We’ll carry that with us forever.”

McCoy was with the Suns for nearly the entirety of the franchise’s existence. He called games from 1972 until 2023. His infectious energy, poise, and consistent coverage of the franchise made him a household name. Not to mention, Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer grew up in Holbrook, Arizona. He listened to McCoy call games his entire childhood, including the 1979 NBA Finals, the first trip for Phoenix.

Not to mention, McCoy also covered the 1993 and 2021 NBA Finals. From successful playoff runs to the woeful 2010s, he remained committed to the franchise. As his legacy lives on, it’ll be interesting to see if any former players will be in attendance.

Steve Nash and Charles Barkley released their statements and personal connections with about McCoy. Barkley even mentioned how McCoy wanted to speak to him and Booker before he passed. Although nothing is confirmed, past and present generations could collide to honor a Phoenix great on Saturday.