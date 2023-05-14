Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Phoenix Suns fans are split over the rumor that team owner Mat Ishbia has completely taken over the basketball operations of the franchise. This comes in the wake of the Monty Williams firing, a decision that didn’t really sit well with a lot of supporters.

After the Suns decided to dismiss Williams following their NBA Playoffs exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN emerged, stating that “Ishbia has fully taken over the franchise’s basketball operations, including the negotiation of the February trade for Kevin Durant and now the dismissal of [Monty] Williams.”

Upon hearing the report, plenty of Suns fans expressed their issues with the takeover. For one, the team has front office executives who have plenty of experience in the game to make such franchise-altering decisions. Secondly, based on what everyone has seen, owners running basketball operations don’t usually go well for the team.

“Ahhhhh so Ishbia was the 1 that made the decision. Matt Ishbia is giving me Jerry Jones vibes. Trading everything for KD, doing too much on the sideline, not allowing [yo]ur GM to make decisions, going on pods looking for attention. James Jones is nothing more than an acting GM now,” one critic commented.

Another one said, “Matt Ishbia one of those owners who want to be GM too. That rarely works out but whatever.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A third Twitter user couldn’t help but wonder if Ishbia consulted Kevin Durant before firing Monty Williams, especially since KD bought in to the team with the head coach leading the way. Regardless of whether he did or not, though, the said commenter still found Ishbia’s decision “weird.”

Of course there are fans who aren’t overthinking things. Some also see Mat Ishbia’s takeover as simply an owner who wants to take responsibility for his team.

“Y’all need to chill. All I see in Ishbia is someone who is willing to make moves and put his money where his mouth is. Something we’ve craved as fans for years. He hasn’t done anything that warrants the over-involved owner syndrome comments,” a Phoenix faithful added.

Another one had a similar sentiment, noting, “For those concerned abt the Ishbia taking control thing, if he took control over basketball ops, then why is James Jones still here? If he was gonna fire him, why not today with Monty? Don’t be overthinking it, he’s still gonna let him do his job.”

It remains to be seen how things will pan out for Phoenix with Ishbia’s rumored influence on the decision making of the team. Sure enough, though, fans are hoping that it would result to the team going over the hump instead of regressing.