Phoenix mayor calls out ‘awful actions’ of Suns owner Robert Sarver, city now investigating potential actions

More and more people are speaking out to condemn the actions of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. This time, Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego addressed the issue and vowed to take action to make sure the events exposed by the NBA investigation will never happen again.

To recall, Sarver’s past racist remarks and inappropriate actions were revealed following an “independent investigation” regarding his conduct with the Suns. According to the findings, he used the “N-word” at least five times on different occasions. Furthermore, the team owner “engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees” and “made many sex-related comments in the workplace.”

Sarver was also said to treat his employees harshly and in a demeaning way by “yelling and cursing at them.” The NBA has since punished Sarver with a one-year suspension and $10 million fine, though many people find it lacking and not harsh enough to set an example.

Now days after the findings of the investigation were revealed, Mayor Kate Gallego released a strong statement to denounce the ugly practice that happened in the NBA franchise.

“We, like many others in our community, are appalled by the actions substantiated in the NBA’s independent investigation into Phoenix Suns’ managing partner Robert Sarver. We are extremely disappointed to learn of the awful actions that were allowed to take place within the organization and the lack of organizational safeguards to protect the victims of these acts and hold their perpetrators accountable,” Mayor Gallego said.

“… The Phoenix Suns are known by millions of people around the world and represent our city and region to a large and loyal fan base. It is unacceptable for the organization’s leadership to be associated in any way with the despicable actions detailed in the report. We are equally concerned about a culture that would enable these actions to occur time and again, with – at most – ineffective disciplinary action.”

Mayor Gallego also shared that she and the Phoenix City council have asked their staff to investigate the potential actions they can take after the revelations made by the investigation. She also called the NBA to “take all actions required to ensure this behavior is stopped and to reform the culture that allowed these actions to occur.”

It remains to be seen how the NBA will respond to the statement, but there is definitely a lot of pressure now on Adam Silver and co., especially after the NBPA made a strong stance and demanded a lifetime ban for Sarver.