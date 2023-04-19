A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The security team at Footprint Center is making sure that the incident involving a fan and Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook won’t have another version Tuesday night when the Phoenix Suns host LA for Game 2 of their first-round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, as people have now been assigned to guard the shortcut where the altercation happened during halftime of last Sunday’s matchup.

Police/security at the shortcut where Russell Westbrook’s incident with the Suns fan happened in Game 1. Teams were told not to use the shortcut moving forward. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/UQSzwUeYHU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 19, 2023

During the said faceoff between Russell Westbrook and the fan, the former league MVP was heard and captured on video telling the Suns supporter to “watch your mouth.” As to what the fan that triggered Westbrook, Eddie Gonzalez of FanDuel said that ” Dude called Russ westbrick,” which clearly was an attempt to ridicule Russell Westbrook’s poor shooting percentage from the field.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Well, Russell Westbrook did launch a ton of bricks in Game 1 as he went an atrocious 3-for-19 from the field and finished with just nine points, but he did have the last laugh. Westbrook’s crucial block in the clutch on Devin Booker helped preserve the 115-110 Clippers win in the series opener, giving Los Angeles Clippers a much-needed win on the road. He also had 11 assists, eight rebounds, two steals, and three blocks in 36 minutes in that contest.

In any case, Russell Westbrook will continue to hear it from the Suns crowd this Tuesday, especially after that altercation. He’s heard it all during his career, but as a passionate and emotional individual, Westbrook will sometimes not shy away from telling hecklers what he truly feels, which was the case in Game 1.