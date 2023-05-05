Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Phoenix Suns are preparing for a pivotal Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. They have a chance to cut into the Nuggets 2-0 lead and make it a series, and Kevin Durant playing better would certainly give them a better chance of doing so. Albeit such a big game ahead, Ric Bucher believes the game is actually irrelevant to Durant.

"There's NOTHING at stake for Kevin Durant tonight." — Ric Bucher Agree? 👀 (via @SpeakOnFS1)pic.twitter.com/dLfrxk1Y07 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2023

“My whole issue from the very beginning was that the Phoenix Suns gave up way too much to acquire Kevin Durant. Everybody fell in love with the names, ‘oh you’re putting Kevin Durant with Devin Booker.’ That’s duplication in my mind, that’s two great scorers…if you’re going to beat a team like the Denver Nuggets, you need a hell of a lot more than that.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bucher suggests that regardless of how good Kevin Durant is, and how sexy the pairing with Devin Booker is, the Suns just aren’t a championship caliber team. That is why he thinks there is no pressure on Durant, as he is simply facing a Denver Nuggets team that is so much better as a unit.

This certainly looks like the case through two games, as the Nuggets have handled the Suns quite easily. It was a little closer in Game 2, but ultimately the Nuggets won both of the first two contests by double digits. In Phoenix for Game 3, the Suns are hoping they can make it a little bit more of a contest.

It would come as no surprise if Game 3 was closer and Kevin Durant played better. However, in the eyes of Ric Bucher, a lackadaisical effort wouldn’t shock either, as the presence of Durant does not make up for the fact that the Nuggets are a better team.