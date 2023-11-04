NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith of ESPN is waiting along with the rest of us for the Suns' Big Three to finally debut.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have gotten off to somewhat of a shaky start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Suns currently sit at 2-3 on the campaign following consecutive home losses to the San Antonio Spurs, and Durant has had to do the majority of the heavy lifting so far, with Bradley Beal yet to make his Phoenix debut and Devin Booker already having missed three games due to injury.

Recently, sports media personality Stephen A. Smith of ESPN dropped a concerned take on the Suns' state of affairs with all of the injury concerns.

“I'm very concerned, because their stars are missing games,” said Smith on ESPN's First Take. “Devin Booker's already missed three games. We haven't seen Bradley Beal as of yet. There's an APB out in Phoenix for him because the back is not fully healed. He's not ready to go. We need to see these brothers together. The reality is that the only reason why we thought about Phoenix really, really making some noise this season is because we expected this three-headed monster offensively to be on the court together.”

Indeed, Suns fans likely were not envisioning a first five-game stretch of the season in which their newly formed Big Three has yet to share a single second of playing time. Durant has performed admirably during his time singlehandedly controlling the Suns' offense; however, the Suns have sacrificed so much depth in making these star acquisitions that they simply can't win at a high level if their best players aren't, well, playing.