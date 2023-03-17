Ronnie 2K is a big fan of Devin Booker. That much is known, as he previously praised the Phoenix Suns’ superstar when explaining why NBA 2K placed D-Book on the cover of their game this year. However, Ronnie 2K is also high on the Suns as a team overall. In fact, he even picked them to win the NBA finals this season.
Ronnie 2K drops his #NBA Finals prediction.#Suns and Devin Booker fans will be pleased. #nba2k pic.twitter.com/RaBDWcIvnc
— Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) March 17, 2023
“I mean, it really depends on Kevin Durant’s health. But, if he’s healthy, I don’t see anybody beating that team,” Ronnie told me at the WWE 2K23 Launch Event in El Segundo on Thursday night. “That team is so stacked. They got some depth, obviously the best shooter in the world, our cover athlete (Devin Booker). They are really, really good. So it’s going to be hard to knock them off.”
Kevin Durant’s health will indeed be critical to their chances of winning the NBA Finals. KD and Devin Booker make up one of the best duos in the entire NBA when both players are on the floor. Additionally, Deandre Ayton is a key presence in the post, while Chris Paul is still a reliable veteran point guard. Phoenix doesn’t have as much depth as they once did following the Durant trade, but they still have enough to make a deep run this season.
The Suns currently hold a 38-32 record which is good for fourth in the Western Conference. They are unquestionably trending in the right direction. The Suns would love to earn a higher spot in the standings for the playoffs, but Phoenix will be a daunting opponent regardless of their placement.
It will be interesting to see if Ronnie 2K’s prediction comes to fruition.