Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Ronnie 2K is a big fan of Devin Booker. That much is known, as he previously praised the Phoenix Suns’ superstar when explaining why NBA 2K placed D-Book on the cover of their game this year. However, Ronnie 2K is also high on the Suns as a team overall. In fact, he even picked them to win the NBA finals this season.

“I mean, it really depends on Kevin Durant’s health. But, if he’s healthy, I don’t see anybody beating that team,” Ronnie told me at the WWE 2K23 Launch Event in El Segundo on Thursday night. “That team is so stacked. They got some depth, obviously the best shooter in the world, our cover athlete (Devin Booker). They are really, really good. So it’s going to be hard to knock them off.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Durant’s health will indeed be critical to their chances of winning the NBA Finals. KD and Devin Booker make up one of the best duos in the entire NBA when both players are on the floor. Additionally, Deandre Ayton is a key presence in the post, while Chris Paul is still a reliable veteran point guard. Phoenix doesn’t have as much depth as they once did following the Durant trade, but they still have enough to make a deep run this season.

The Suns currently hold a 38-32 record which is good for fourth in the Western Conference. They are unquestionably trending in the right direction. The Suns would love to earn a higher spot in the standings for the playoffs, but Phoenix will be a daunting opponent regardless of their placement.

It will be interesting to see if Ronnie 2K’s prediction comes to fruition.