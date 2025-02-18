The Phoenix Suns are making a surprising change following the All-Star break. After the Suns were awarded the 2027 NBA All-Star Game, they're already making progress towards that day. One of the big things they started on Tuesday was removing the “Footprint Center” logo from the arena.

There's no logo as of writing this. However, Arizona Sports longtime reporter John Gambodoro dropped some insight about the renovation.

“The Suns arena will be called PHX arena on an interim basis as the naming rights go to market,” Gambodoro said. “The arena will host the 2027 NBA All-Star game.”

In the typical process, companies will bid for the naming rights of the building. Before the Footprint Center, the arena was formerly “Talking Stick Resort Arena,” and before that was “U.S. Airways Center.” Stadium names change frequently. With the NBA implementing more money from advertisements, it's another case of who can bid the most.

However, there's an interesting caveat to the story. Suns owner Mat Ishbia owns United Wholesale Mortgage. Only one NBA team has let a mortgage and real estate companies hold the naming rights. That goes to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have “Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse” as its new name.

Mat Ishbia continues to try and improve the Suns

Ishbia has had his hands on the franchise since he successfully purchased the team from Robert Sarver. Although some of the basketball moves haven't been the best, he's done what he can to make the experience appealing for fans. For instance, Ishbia gave away his Suns tickets, which were his suite tickets.

The name change could be one that many fans have been waiting for. For some of the fans who believe in superstitions, this one will get the engine rolling.

The Suns were tied 2-2 in the NBA Finals, changed the name to Footprint Center before game 5, and dropped the next two (they hadn’t lost 4 straight all season),” according to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. “Suns are 13-19 in the playoffs in the Foot era (9-8 at home).”

Regardless of the name change, it could be a signal for possibly something bigger. This could be another case of Ishbia putting his stamp and his trademark on the franchise. With a plethora of managerial basketball decisions, he's shifting his focus toward reestablishing the Phoenix brand.

After the Los Angeles Clippers received the 2026 All-Star Game bid, they'll have some serious competition. Picking a name, among other things, will be the top priority through the process. However, Ishbia and company have plenty of time to pick a name for the current PHX arena.