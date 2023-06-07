Big things are expected from Frank Vogel now that he's taken over the helm with the Phoenix Suns. He's inherited an elite roster that is spearheaded by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, and at this point, there's no denying that goal for Vogel is to win an NBA title in his first year as the team's head coach.

Vogel is well aware of the lofty expectations the organization as well as the fans have on him. After all, he would not have signed up for this post if he wasn't prepared for all the pressure. It's not exactly championship or bust for Frank Vogel in his debut season (or is it?), but right now, it is clear that he has an NBA title on his mind this early on:

“It would mean the world to me. I know what it’s like to be a fan that wants to taste that championship, and I am just thrilled with the opportunity to be the coach that leads this team to its first (championship),” Vogel said, via Suns insider Trevor Booth of ClutchPoints. “In terms of how close are we? You look at those guys we just talked about before. We’re very close. A lot of things have to go our way. You need a lot of luck and you need some breaks along the way. But I feel like the foundation is in place, and we got to make some moves around the edges, and we got to put in the work, right? It does not happen organically. There’s a great deal of effort and sacrifice and togetherness has to be achieved for us to be a championship team. But I believe we can do it.”

As Vogel said, he's been in that position in the past having won an NBA title with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers three years ago. He knows what it takes to win a chip, and there's no denying that this is one of the biggest factors that led to his appointment as the Suns' new shot-caller.

Vogel also knows well that apart from the Kevin Durant-led talent level he has at his disposal, the Suns will also need some luck along the way. Championships are never just handed to you — a fact that Phoenix had to learn the hard way this past season — and this is the exact mentality Frank Vogel wants to instill in his new team.

