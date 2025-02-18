The trash talk. Between Kevin Durant and Ryan Dunn came to a close during the All-Star Game. The two Phoenix Suns forwards had been in a back-and-forth throughout the week. For instance, Dunn and Durant had a funny moment before the All-Star Game. It was another case of the veteran vs the rookie.

When the rookie scored eight points for Candace Parker's rising stars, the 15-time All-Star remained impressed. When asked about who his favorite role player is, he gave a simple answer.

“Favorite role player? Ryan Dunn,” Durant said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin after his win.

Dunn has filled his role quite well for being a rookie. He's brought the defensive intensity every game and has the statistics to back it up. He's been one of the best fourth-quarter defenders in the league. On the flip side, Durant has been one of the best fourth-quarter players in the league.

However, it makes the perfect fit between the two. Dunn has consistently learned from Durant how to be an elite defender. After all, defending one of the best players in the world every day in practice is quite an accomplishment. Either way, the standard has been high. For example, Durant established the high standard set for the Suns rookies.

Still, Dunn has stepped up to the plate. Whether it's improving his offensive skill set or locking down the top perimeter player, he's been more than capable. Every game, it feels that his confidence is growing. When guys like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are cheering for you, it has to make the Suns rookie feel good.

Suns' Kevin Durant sees the All-Star Game in Ryan Dunn's future

While Durant has been a key mentor for plenty of rising stars, it's different for Dunn. He experiences greatness firsthand. As mentioned before, his game has continuously improved. For example, he scored 10+ points in a five-game stretch. Although the numbers don't seem all that impressive, it makes him a legitimate threat.

Guys like Draymond Green didn't agree with the Rising Stars getting a nomination for the All-Star Game. Regardless of that, it gave Dunn a taste of what the weekend is like. The weekend itself was atypical, and there was a first-ever tournament thrown into the mix.

Either way, it's a special weekend that's reserved for the best players in the league. Durant was excited that his rookie got a taste of what the All-Star festivities were like.

“I'm glad Ryan was able to come out there and play on Sunday night,” Durant said. “Something for him to aspire to and be in. Sunday night is a special time. Those rookies that were on the floor tonight, they looking at us as All-Stars, get some inspiration when they come back out there and play.

“I'm sure we'll see a few of those guys playing on Sunday night as well. Ryan has a chance.”

There are 28 games left for the Suns as they hope to squeak into the playoffs, and even a play-in game. Currently, they sit 11th in the Western Conference, which would knock them out of contention. They'll need whatever means necessary to make a triumphant push.

One of those might be Dunn. When he receives the minutes, he's proved he's capable of making an immediate impact. Still, it's only his rookie season but he's ahead of the curve and could be the X-factor for a struggling Phoenix team.