RUMOR: Could a Suns’ Jae Crowder-Jordan Clarkson trade with Jazz be in the works?

Jae Crowder has no shortage of suitors as the Phoenix Suns continue to search for a trade partner. But, what if the organization is actually looking to get valuable pieces in return for the veteran?

Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there have been rumblings about a possible Crowder-Jordan Clarkson trade with the Utah Jazz as the Suns look to add another proven ball-handler behind Chris Paul and Devin Booker:

“In recent transaction cycles, Phoenix has explored adding greater ball-handling depth behind Chris Paul and Devin Booker. And Jordan Clarkson, one of the many veterans thought to be available in Utah, is one dynamic guard the Suns have inquired about landing in exchange for Crowder, sources said. Would Phoenix be willing to attach draft capital in that scenario? That outcome would seem to result in Crowder securing a buyout from Utah, and then his pick of destination, albeit at an unknown salary.”

The Jazz already traded their two best players in the offseason, why not move your third? Clarkson would undoubtedly make the Suns’ bench unit a lot better. After all, he’s a former Sixth Man of the Year.

For Crowder, he would likely secure a buyout with Utah considering the direction they’re heading in, and then could choose where he wants to play next. Phoenix would need to give up draft picks to make a deal like this happen. It remains to be seen if they’re willing to do so.

Clarkson averaged 16 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 2021-22, shooting just 31% from three. It was a bit of a down year for the former Laker, but he was still productive. He’d definitely benefit from playing beside a high-level facilitator with CP3, that’s for sure.